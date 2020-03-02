Wear orange to the Akron Zoo and receive free admission for the day. March is National Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month — to kick it off, the Akron Zoo is partnering with Summit County Developmental Disabilities Board and celebrating people of all abilities. Akron Zoo, 505 Euclid Ave., Akron. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. akronzoo.org
Akron Zoo’s Inclusion Day
Akron Zoo 505 Euclid Avenue, Akron, Ohio 44307
Thursday
