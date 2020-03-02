Akron Zoo’s Inclusion Day

Akron Zoo 505 Euclid Avenue, Akron, Ohio 44307

Wear orange to the Akron Zoo and receive free admission for the day. March is National Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month — to kick it off, the Akron Zoo is partnering with Summit County Developmental Disabilities Board and celebrating people of all abilities. Akron Zoo, 505 Euclid Ave., Akron. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. akronzoo.org

Akron Zoo 505 Euclid Avenue, Akron, Ohio 44307 View Map
