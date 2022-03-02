It’s been 30 years since the Crash Test Dummies recorded their debut album, which garnered them their first big hit and a Juno Award for Group of the Year. The Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St., Kent. 8 p.m. $45-$60. thekentstage.com
Crash Test Dummies 30th Anniversary Tour
to
The Kent Stage 175 East Main Street, Kent, Ohio 44240
Thursday
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That"The Color Purple"
-
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That“Charlotte’s Web”
-
-
Events in The 330 Hudson Events Theater & Dance This & That“Something Rotten”
-
Friday
-
Concerts & Live MusicLes Délices presents: Of Gods & Heroes
-
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That"The Color Purple"
-
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That“Charlotte’s Web”
-
Saturday
-
Concerts & Live MusicLes Délices presents: Of Gods & Heroes
-
-
Art & ExhibitionsEpiphany Arts Show
-
Don't miss out on the next great events.
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter: