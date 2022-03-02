Crash Test Dummies 30th Anniversary Tour

to

The Kent Stage 175 East Main Street, Kent, Ohio 44240

It’s been 30 years since the Crash Test Dummies recorded their debut album, which garnered them their first big hit and a Juno Award for Group of the Year. The Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St., Kent. 8 p.m. $45-$60. thekentstage.com

Info

The Kent Stage 175 East Main Street, Kent, Ohio 44240
Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, This & That
to
Google Calendar - Crash Test Dummies 30th Anniversary Tour - 2022-03-02 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Crash Test Dummies 30th Anniversary Tour - 2022-03-02 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Crash Test Dummies 30th Anniversary Tour - 2022-03-02 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Crash Test Dummies 30th Anniversary Tour - 2022-03-02 20:00:00 ical

Tags

tix

restaurant guide right rail

Homes Summer 21

Calendar of events

Thursday

February 24, 2022

Friday

February 25, 2022

Saturday

February 26, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours

Don't miss out on the next great events.

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required