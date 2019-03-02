Certain composers have a noticeable humor in their music, hiding a musical punchline in their piece. The Canton Symphony Orchestra presents a concert of witty compositions meant to bring a smile to your face: a symphony by Haydn, Jeffrey Biegel’s interpretation of Shostakovich’s second piano concerto and Carnival of the Animals by Saint-Saens, narrated by Maestro Gerhardt Zimmermann himself. Umstattd Performing Arts Hall, Zimmermann Symphony Center, 2323 17th St. NW, Canton. 7:30 p.m. $28-$48. cantonsymphony.org
Humor in Music and Gerhardt Sings!
Zimmermann Symphony Center, Umstattd Performing Arts Hall 2331 17th St NW, City of Canton, Ohio 44708
