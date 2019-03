JazzFest 2019: Faculty Jazz

David Thompson is joined by University of Akron faculty including Jack Schantz, trumpet, Rock Wehrmann, piano, Dean Newton, guitar and Mark Gonder, drums, to perform the music of Bill Evans. The University of Akron, E.J. Thomas Hall, 198 Hill St., Akron. 7:30 p.m. $6-$12. uakron.edu