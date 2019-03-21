Cabin Fever Music Nights: Katy Robinson with CLE Urban Winery

Hale Farm & Village 2686 Oak Hill Road, Peninsula, Ohio 44264

Come over to the Hale Farm cabin and unwind during these monthly Thursday social events. Each month includes local live music, a roaring fire, MarketPlace shopping, cash bar, food at Cafe 1810 and a featured winery or brewery. Museum sites are closed. Hale Farm & Village, 2686 Oak Hill Road, Bath. 5-8 p.m. Free. wrhs.org

Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, This & That
