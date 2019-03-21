Louisville’s Ahh Gallery’s “Table for Sixteen”

The Ahh (Art and History) Gallery 120 E. Main Street, Louisville, Ohio 44641

Each Spring, students of the Kent State Stark Art Program are invited to display their work and have gallery exposure. This year, art instructor Jack McWhorter and students will present their exhibition. The opening will include live music by Brian Henke, light refreshments and a chance for guests to meet the artists. The Art & History (Ahh) Gallery, 120 E.  Main St., Louisville. 5-8 p.m. Free. louisvilleartandhistory.org

The Ahh (Art and History) Gallery 120 E. Main Street, Louisville, Ohio 44641
