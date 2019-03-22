Blu Jazz presents Anna Paolucci

to Google Calendar - Blu Jazz presents Anna Paolucci - 2019-03-22 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Blu Jazz presents Anna Paolucci - 2019-03-22 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Blu Jazz presents Anna Paolucci - 2019-03-22 20:00:00 iCalendar - Blu Jazz presents Anna Paolucci - 2019-03-22 20:00:00

BLU Jazz+ 47 East Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

Celebrate jazzy torch blues with a cabaret-style twist in this red-hot vocalist's return to Blu, featuring Anna Paolucci, Tom Davis, Trent Sampson and Roy King. Blu Jazz, 47 E. Market St., Akron. 8 p.m. $10-$12. blujazzakron.com

Info

BLU Jazz+ 47 East Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44308 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, Food & Drink, This & That
to Google Calendar - Blu Jazz presents Anna Paolucci - 2019-03-22 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Blu Jazz presents Anna Paolucci - 2019-03-22 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Blu Jazz presents Anna Paolucci - 2019-03-22 20:00:00 iCalendar - Blu Jazz presents Anna Paolucci - 2019-03-22 20:00:00

Tags

restaurant &amp; bar guide

BOTC Vote Now

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
330Tix Button

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

March 20, 2019

Thursday

March 21, 2019

Friday

March 22, 2019

Saturday

March 23, 2019

Sunday

March 24, 2019

Monday

March 25, 2019

Tuesday

March 26, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Subscribe right rail