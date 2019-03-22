Ready for some after-school family fun? All generations can learn the basics of fishing with a naturalist, then drop a line in Brushwood Lake. A limited number of rods and reels are available. Bait is provided. Participants 16 and older must have a fishing license. Furnace Run Metro Park, Brushwood Area, 4955 Townsend Road, Richfield. 4:30-6 p.m. Free. summitmetroparks.org
Family Fishing
Furnace Run Metro Park, Brushwood Area 4955 Townsend Road, Richfield, Ohio 44286
