Accompanied by his band, Herman’s Hermits, Peter Noone consistently plays to sold-out venues all over the world. He has a legion of faithful fans whose loyalty is unparalleled. Noone’s extraordinary talent, disarming wit, handsome features and compelling stage presence delights fans of all ages. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 4 p.m. $45-$70. akroncivic.com
Herman's Hermits starring Peter Noone
Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
Thursday
-
Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & ThatShakespeare’s “Love’s Labour’s Lost”
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & That“Elias Sime: Tightrope”
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That“Sister Act”
-
Friday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & ThatBallet Excel Ohio presents “The Snow Queen”
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & That“The Whale”
-
Avenue Arts Marketplace & Theatre, The Kathleen Howland Theatre
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Styx This & ThatDennis DeYoung: “The Grand Illusion 40th Anniversary Album Tour”
-
Saturday
-
Outdoor Activities SportsAmerica's Boating Course: One Day
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in Peninsula Events in The 330 Food & Drink Kids & Family This & ThatCountryside Winter Farmers' Market
-
-
Health & WellnessGetting Unstuck
-
Sunday
-
Events in Peninsula Festivals & Fairs Outdoor ActivitiesMaple Sugar Festival 2020
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatOpen Studio: Mandala Art
-
-
Festivals & Fairs Food & Drink Kids & FamilyMaple Sugar Festival & Pancake Breakfest
-
-
Theater & DanceThe Thanksgiving Play
-
Monday
-
Events in The 330 Food & Drink Home & GardenCooking with Cabinet-S-Top: Soups
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & That“The Whale”
-
Avenue Arts Marketplace & Theatre, The Kathleen Howland Theatre
Tuesday
-
Concerts & Live MusicSober Seventeenth
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & That“The Whale”
-
Avenue Arts Marketplace & Theatre, The Kathleen Howland Theatre
Wednesday
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & That“The Whale”
-
Avenue Arts Marketplace & Theatre, The Kathleen Howland Theatre
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter: