Herman's Hermits starring Peter Noone

Accompanied by his band, Herman’s Hermits, Peter Noone consistently plays to sold-out venues all over the world. He has a legion of faithful fans whose loyalty is unparalleled. Noone’s extraordinary talent, disarming wit, handsome features and compelling stage presence delights fans of all ages. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 4 p.m. $45-$70. akroncivic.com