Spring 2019 Canton-Akron VegBash

The Cultural Center for the Arts 1001 Market Ave. N, Canton, Ohio 44702

Enjoy a vegan, vegetarian and veg-curious food festival, and join this one evening celebration of vegan and vegetarian cuisine featuring the food of several amazing restaurants and caterers, live music from one of NE Ohio's hottest cover bands, shopping, food product exhibits, local non-profits, family activities and more. A selection of beer, wine and libations will be offered. Canton Cultural Center for the Arts, 1001 Market Ave. N., Canton. 6-9:30 p.m. $9-$12. vegbash.com

The Cultural Center for the Arts 1001 Market Ave. N, Canton, Ohio 44702
