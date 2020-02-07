Suzanne Westenhoefer with Brooke Cartus

to Google Calendar - Suzanne Westenhoefer with Brooke Cartus - 2020-02-07 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Suzanne Westenhoefer with Brooke Cartus - 2020-02-07 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Suzanne Westenhoefer with Brooke Cartus - 2020-02-07 20:00:00 iCalendar - Suzanne Westenhoefer with Brooke Cartus - 2020-02-07 20:00:00

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

After 25 years of groundbreaking, stereotype-shattering and brutally honest comedy, she’s not about to start pulling punches now. The kid from Amish Country who began her comedy career on a dare is celebrating a quarter century of out, open and no-holds-barred comedy. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 8 p.m. $25. akroncivic.com

Info

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Events in The 330, This & That
to Google Calendar - Suzanne Westenhoefer with Brooke Cartus - 2020-02-07 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Suzanne Westenhoefer with Brooke Cartus - 2020-02-07 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Suzanne Westenhoefer with Brooke Cartus - 2020-02-07 20:00:00 iCalendar - Suzanne Westenhoefer with Brooke Cartus - 2020-02-07 20:00:00

Tags

Subscribe right rail

330 Homes Teaser

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

February 5, 2020

Thursday

February 6, 2020

Friday

February 7, 2020

Saturday

February 8, 2020

Sunday

February 9, 2020

Monday

February 10, 2020

Tuesday

February 11, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

330Tix Button