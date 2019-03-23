Canton Symphony Chorus Sings Haydn

Umstattd Performing Arts Hall 2323 17th St. NW, , Canton, Ohio

For the first half of this concert, Assistant conductor Matthew Jenkins Jaroszewicz takes the podium to lead the orchestra in selections from Stravinsky’s Pulcinella and Leopold Stokowski’s arrangement of Dido’s Lament from Dido and Aeneas. After intermission, the Canton Symphony Chorus joins the Canton Symphony Orchestra under the baton of Britt Cooper for Haydn’s Mass in the Time of War. Umstattd Performing Arts Hall, Zimmermann Symphony Center, 2323 17th St. NW, Canton. 7:30 p.m. $28-$48. cantonsymphony.org

Umstattd Performing Arts Hall 2323 17th St. NW, , Canton, Ohio View Map
