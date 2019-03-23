The Hartville Antique Show is a local event at the Hartville Marketplace and Flea Market showcasing local vendors with vintage, antique, and unique items! The event will be taking place in our food court area with antique vendors selling items such as primitives, vintage toys, advertising, and so much more. Hartville Marketplace and Flea Market, 1289 Edison St. NW, Hartville. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. hartvillemarketplace.com