The Hartville Antique Show

to Google Calendar - The Hartville Antique Show - 2019-03-23 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Hartville Antique Show - 2019-03-23 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Hartville Antique Show - 2019-03-23 09:00:00 iCalendar - The Hartville Antique Show - 2019-03-23 09:00:00

Hartville Marketplace and Flea Market 1289 Edison St. NW, Hartville, Ohio

The Hartville Antique Show is a local event at the Hartville Marketplace and Flea Market showcasing local vendors with vintage, antique, and unique items! The event will be taking place in our food court area with antique vendors selling items such as primitives, vintage toys, advertising, and so much more. Hartville Marketplace and Flea Market, 1289 Edison St. NW, Hartville. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. hartvillemarketplace.com

Info

Hartville Marketplace and Flea Market 1289 Edison St. NW, Hartville, Ohio View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Events in The 330, Food & Drink, Kids & Family, This & That
to Google Calendar - The Hartville Antique Show - 2019-03-23 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Hartville Antique Show - 2019-03-23 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Hartville Antique Show - 2019-03-23 09:00:00 iCalendar - The Hartville Antique Show - 2019-03-23 09:00:00

Tags

restaurant &amp; bar guide

BOTC Vote Now

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
330Tix Button

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

March 20, 2019

Thursday

March 21, 2019

Friday

March 22, 2019

Saturday

March 23, 2019

Sunday

March 24, 2019

Monday

March 25, 2019

Tuesday

March 26, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Subscribe right rail