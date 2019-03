× Expand Don Molyneaux

This show features all 16 of Foreigner’s iconic Top Thirty hit songs, including “I Want to Know What Love Is,” “ Cold as Ice,” “Waiting for a Girl Like You,” “Hot Blooded,” “Urgent,” “Head Games,” “Feels Like the First Time” and the show’s title song, “Jukebox Hero.” Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 8 p.m. $37-$57. akroncivic.com