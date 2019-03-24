2019 Northeast Ohio Pierogifest

Cultural Center for the Arts 1001 Market Ave. N, Akron, Ohio 44702

This fun and flavorful event celebrating traditional Polish food features the delicious food of multiple restaurants and caterers, a juried Golden Pierogi Competition, awarding top honors for best pierogi, Live Polka and contemporary music, authentic Polish dancers, cash bar, extensive shopping bazaar featuring 50 crafters, artisans and vendors from throughout northeast Ohio, children’s activities, door prizes and giveaways and much more. Canton Cultural Center for the Arts, 1001 Market Ave. N., Canton. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. $9-$12. doyoulovepolishfood.com

Cultural Center for the Arts 1001 Market Ave. N, Canton, Ohio 44702
