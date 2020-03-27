Home Schoolers: The Secret Life of Trees

Google Calendar - Home Schoolers: The Secret Life of Trees - 2020-03-27 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Home Schoolers: The Secret Life of Trees - 2020-03-27 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Home Schoolers: The Secret Life of Trees - 2020-03-27 00:00:00 iCalendar - Home Schoolers: The Secret Life of Trees - 2020-03-27 00:00:00

F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm 1828 Smith Road, Akron, Ohio 44313

They may stand tall and silent, but many animals could not survive without them and some can even save your life. Home schoolers ages 7 to 10 can discover the amazing trees found in Ohio and learn the fascinating ways in which they benefit wildlife and people. Registration required. F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, 1828 Smith Road, Akron. 10:30 a.m.-noon and 1-2:30 p.m. Free. summitmetroparks.org

Info

F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm 1828 Smith Road, Akron, Ohio 44313 View Map
Events in The 330, Kids & Family, This & That
Google Calendar - Home Schoolers: The Secret Life of Trees - 2020-03-27 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Home Schoolers: The Secret Life of Trees - 2020-03-27 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Home Schoolers: The Secret Life of Trees - 2020-03-27 00:00:00 iCalendar - Home Schoolers: The Secret Life of Trees - 2020-03-27 00:00:00

Tags

Subscribe right rail

330 Homes Teaser

Akron Life Calendar

Thursday

March 12, 2020

Friday

March 13, 2020

Saturday

March 14, 2020

Sunday

March 15, 2020

Monday

March 16, 2020

Tuesday

March 17, 2020

Wednesday

March 18, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

330Tix Button