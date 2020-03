Breakfast with the Bunny

Enjoy a breakfast buffet, crafts, activities, visits with the Easter Bunny and an egg hunt with prizes. Bring your own camera for pictures and a basket to collect eggs. All activities are held indoors except the egg hunt, which is outdoors. Tickets include zoo admission for the day. This event also takes place on March 29 & April 4, 5 & 11. Akron Zoo, 505 Euclid Ave., Akron. 8:30-10 a.m., zoo open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. $16-$29. akronzoo.org