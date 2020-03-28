Live Nation Presents Donnie Iris & the Cruisers with Hey Moneac

Canton Palace Theatre 605 Market Ave. , Canton, Ohio

In 1970, Donnie Iris was a member of the Jaggerz and earned a gold record for writing and singing the No. 1 song “The Rapper.” In 1978, Iris met Mark Avsec, his future collaborator and partner, in Wild Cherry. Together, they formed Donnie Iris & the Cruisers. Their hits include “Love is Like a Rock,” “My Girl,” “That’s The Way Love Ought To Be” and “Ah! Leah!” Canton Palace Theatre, 605 Market Ave. N, Canton. 7:30 p.m. $35-$60. cantonpalacetheatre.org

