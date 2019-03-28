Tuesday Musical’s Escher String Quartet: World Premiere of Andrew Norman Quartet

With Tuesday Musical as the lead commissioner, Andrew Norman is composing a new quartet for Escher. You can hear its world premiere in Akron before audiences at Wigmore Hall in London, Lincoln Center and the Aspen Music Festival. The concert features Adam Barnett-Hart and Danbi Um on violin, Pierre LaPointe on viola and Brook Speltz on cello. The University of Akron’s E.J. Thomas Hall, 198 Hill St., Akron. 7:30 p.m. tuesdaymusical.org