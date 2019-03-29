David Wilcox and Beth Nielsen Chapman

The Kent Stage 175 East Main Street, Kent, Ohio 44240

coustic Guitar described Wilcox as James Taylor combined with the late Nick Drake and said he was the "best known of the brilliant crop of singer-songwriters to emerge in the late '80s." Singer-songwriter Nielsen Chapman has written songs for Trisha Yearwood, Waylon Jennings, Bette Midler, Alabama and many others. The Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St., Kent. 8 p.m. $30. thekentstage.com

The Kent Stage 175 East Main Street, Kent, Ohio 44240
