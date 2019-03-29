Documentary: “On the Trail of Bigfoot,” presented by Small Town Monsters

to Google Calendar - Documentary: “On the Trail of Bigfoot,” presented by Small Town Monsters - 2019-03-29 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Documentary: “On the Trail of Bigfoot,” presented by Small Town Monsters - 2019-03-29 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Documentary: “On the Trail of Bigfoot,” presented by Small Town Monsters - 2019-03-29 20:00:00 iCalendar - Documentary: “On the Trail of Bigfoot,” presented by Small Town Monsters - 2019-03-29 20:00:00

Canton Palace Theatre 605 Market Ave. , Canton, Ohio

From Small Town Monsters and filmmaker, Seth Breedlove (“The Mothman of Point Pleasant” and “The Bray Road Beast,”) comes this stunning, six-episode miniseries. Setting out the detail the entire history of the Bigfoot phenomenon, this series was filmed coast to coast during 2018 and features witnesses and investigators of the elusive creature. Canton Palace Theatre, 605 Market Ave. N., Canton. 8 p.m. $5. cantonpalacetheatre.org

Info

Canton Palace Theatre 605 Market Ave. , Canton, Ohio View Map
Events in The 330, Film, Kids & Family, Theater & Dance, This & That
to Google Calendar - Documentary: “On the Trail of Bigfoot,” presented by Small Town Monsters - 2019-03-29 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Documentary: “On the Trail of Bigfoot,” presented by Small Town Monsters - 2019-03-29 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Documentary: “On the Trail of Bigfoot,” presented by Small Town Monsters - 2019-03-29 20:00:00 iCalendar - Documentary: “On the Trail of Bigfoot,” presented by Small Town Monsters - 2019-03-29 20:00:00

Tags

restaurant &amp; bar guide

BOTC Vote Now

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
330Tix Button

Akron Life Calendar

Monday

March 25, 2019

Tuesday

March 26, 2019

Wednesday

March 27, 2019

Thursday

March 28, 2019

Friday

March 29, 2019

Saturday

March 30, 2019

Sunday

March 31, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Subscribe right rail