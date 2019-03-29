Documentary: “On the Trail of Bigfoot,” presented by Small Town Monsters

From Small Town Monsters and filmmaker, Seth Breedlove (“The Mothman of Point Pleasant” and “The Bray Road Beast,”) comes this stunning, six-episode miniseries. Setting out the detail the entire history of the Bigfoot phenomenon, this series was filmed coast to coast during 2018 and features witnesses and investigators of the elusive creature. Canton Palace Theatre, 605 Market Ave. N., Canton. 8 p.m. $5. cantonpalacetheatre.org