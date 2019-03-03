Kulas Concert Series: Barclay Brass

Guzzetta Recital Hall, The University of Akron School of Music 157 University Ave., Akron, Ohio 44325-1002

This ensemble is comprised of some of Washington DC’s top brass musicians and performers of the highest caliber. Barclay Brass members perform with premier military bands, major symphonies and are in demand as freelancers all over the country. Guzzetta Recital Hall, 157 University Ave., Akron. 3 p.m. $6-$12. Free for UA students with Zip Cards. concerts@uakron.edu

Guzzetta Recital Hall, The University of Akron School of Music 157 University Ave., Akron, Ohio 44325-1002
Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, This & That
