The Akron/Summit Convention & Visitors Bureau wants all 330 residents to show their area pride by wearing locally themed shirts. Reach into the closet and pull out old favorite local tees or purchase a new shirt from local retailers. Post a picture wearing a locally themed shirt, and use the hashtag “#330ShirtDay,” on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter. Participants will be entered in a drawing to win $330 worth of gift certificates from local small businesses.