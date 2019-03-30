330 Day

Google Calendar - 330 Day - 2019-03-30 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 330 Day - 2019-03-30 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 330 Day - 2019-03-30 00:00:00 iCalendar - 330 Day - 2019-03-30 00:00:00

City of Akron Akron, Ohio

The Akron/Summit Convention & Visitors Bureau wants all 330 residents to show their area pride by wearing locally themed shirts. Reach into the closet and pull out old favorite local tees or purchase a new shirt from local retailers. Post a picture wearing a locally themed shirt, and use the hashtag “#330ShirtDay,” on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter. Participants will be entered in a drawing to win $330 worth of gift certificates from local small businesses.

Info

City of Akron Akron, Ohio View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, Food & Drink, Kids & Family, Theater & Dance, This & That
Google Calendar - 330 Day - 2019-03-30 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 330 Day - 2019-03-30 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 330 Day - 2019-03-30 00:00:00 iCalendar - 330 Day - 2019-03-30 00:00:00

Tags

restaurant &amp; bar guide

BOTC Vote Now

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
330Tix Button

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

March 27, 2019

Thursday

March 28, 2019

Friday

March 29, 2019

Saturday

March 30, 2019

  • Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Food & Drink Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That

    City of Akron

Sunday

March 31, 2019

Monday

April 1, 2019

Tuesday

April 2, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Subscribe right rail