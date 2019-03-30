Creatures from the Black Lagoon

Munroe Falls Metro Park, Tallmadge Meadows Area 1088 North Avenue, Tallmadge, Ohio 44278

Join a naturalist and explore "black lagoons" (i.e., vernal pools). Participants can look for wood frogs, spring peepers, fairy shrimp, salamanders, horsehair worms and other mysterious creatures. Munroe Falls Metro Park, Tallmadge Meadows Area, 1088 North Ave., Tallmadge. 10 a.m.-noon. Free. summitmetroparks.org

Munroe Falls Metro Park, Tallmadge Meadows Area 1088 North Avenue, Tallmadge, Ohio 44278
