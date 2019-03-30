Beer menu includes samples of beer from Alltech’s Kentucky Ales, as well as light appetizers and a commemorative glass. Seating options are available in suites, dome, first class, table car or coach. This event is for adults 21 and over. Rockside Station, 7900 Old Rockside Road, Independence. 2-4 p.m. $50-$95. cvsr.com
Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad Ales on Rails Beer Tasting Excursion: Kentucky Ales
Rockside Station 7900 Old Rockside Road, Independence, Ohio 44131
