Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad Ales on Rails Beer Tasting Excursion: Kentucky Ales

to Google Calendar - Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad Ales on Rails Beer Tasting Excursion: Kentucky Ales - 2019-03-30 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad Ales on Rails Beer Tasting Excursion: Kentucky Ales - 2019-03-30 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad Ales on Rails Beer Tasting Excursion: Kentucky Ales - 2019-03-30 19:30:00 iCalendar - Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad Ales on Rails Beer Tasting Excursion: Kentucky Ales - 2019-03-30 19:30:00

Rockside Station 7900 Old Rockside Road, Independence, Ohio 44131

Beer menu includes samples of beer from Alltech’s Kentucky Ales, as well as light appetizers and a commemorative glass. Seating options are available in suites, dome, first class, table car or coach. This event is for adults 21 and over. Rockside Station, 7900 Old Rockside Road, Independence. 2-4 p.m. $50-$95. cvsr.com

Info

Rockside Station 7900 Old Rockside Road, Independence, Ohio 44131 View Map
Events in The 330, Food & Drink, This & That
to Google Calendar - Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad Ales on Rails Beer Tasting Excursion: Kentucky Ales - 2019-03-30 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad Ales on Rails Beer Tasting Excursion: Kentucky Ales - 2019-03-30 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad Ales on Rails Beer Tasting Excursion: Kentucky Ales - 2019-03-30 19:30:00 iCalendar - Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad Ales on Rails Beer Tasting Excursion: Kentucky Ales - 2019-03-30 19:30:00

Tags

restaurant &amp; bar guide

BOTC Vote Now

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
330Tix Button

Akron Life Calendar

Monday

March 25, 2019

Tuesday

March 26, 2019

Wednesday

March 27, 2019

Thursday

March 28, 2019

Friday

March 29, 2019

Saturday

March 30, 2019

Sunday

March 31, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Subscribe right rail