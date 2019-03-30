Groundworks

The University of Akron's EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall 198 Hill Street, Akron, Ohio 44325

Celebrating its 20th anniversary, Groundworks presents a world premiere by Cleveland native and internationally renowned choreographer Dianne McIntyre. The University of Akron, E.J. Thomas Hall, 198 Hill St., Akron. 7:30 p.m. $10-$30. Free for students. uakron.edu

The University of Akron's EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall 198 Hill Street, Akron, Ohio 44325
