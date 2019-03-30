Red Hot Chilli Pipers

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

Since their formation, the Red Hot Chilli Pipers have combined guitars, keyboards, drums and their bagpipes to create “bagrock” sound. The Red Hot Chilli Pipers perform a fusion of traditional pipe tunes and contemporary pieces, including "We Will Rock You" by Queen, "Clocks" by Coldplay and "Don't Stop Believing" by Journey. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 8 p.m. $32. akroncivic.com

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
