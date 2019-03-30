Three Stooges Film Fest

Canton Palace Theatre 605 Market Ave. , Canton, Ohio

Join a collection of four Three Stooges film shorts and join in the Curly Shuffle competition during intermission. Music is played on the Kilgen Organ by organist Jay Spencer prior to the movie. Canton Palace Theatre, 605 Market Ave. N., Canton. 7:30 p.m. $6. cantonpalacetheatre.org

Canton Palace Theatre 605 Market Ave. , Canton, Ohio View Map
