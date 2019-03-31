Big Bad Voodoo Daddy

to Google Calendar - Big Bad Voodoo Daddy - 2019-03-31 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Big Bad Voodoo Daddy - 2019-03-31 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Big Bad Voodoo Daddy - 2019-03-31 19:30:00 iCalendar - Big Bad Voodoo Daddy - 2019-03-31 19:30:00

The University of Akron's EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall 198 Hill Street, Akron, Ohio 44325

Celebrate the 25th anniversary of Big Bad Voodoo Daddy’s remarkable arrival onto the music scene. Early on, during their legendary residency at the Derby nightclub in Los Angeles, they reminded the world, during the grunge era no less, that it was still cool to swing. The University of Akron, E.J. Thomas Hall, 198 Hill St., Akron. 7:30 p.m. $17 and $40. uakron.edu

Info

The University of Akron's EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall 198 Hill Street, Akron, Ohio 44325 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, This & That
to Google Calendar - Big Bad Voodoo Daddy - 2019-03-31 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Big Bad Voodoo Daddy - 2019-03-31 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Big Bad Voodoo Daddy - 2019-03-31 19:30:00 iCalendar - Big Bad Voodoo Daddy - 2019-03-31 19:30:00

Tags

restaurant &amp; bar guide

BOTC Vote Now

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
330Tix Button

Akron Life Calendar

Monday

March 25, 2019

Tuesday

March 26, 2019

Wednesday

March 27, 2019

Thursday

March 28, 2019

Friday

March 29, 2019

Saturday

March 30, 2019

Sunday

March 31, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Subscribe right rail