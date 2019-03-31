Celebrate the 25th anniversary of Big Bad Voodoo Daddy’s remarkable arrival onto the music scene. Early on, during their legendary residency at the Derby nightclub in Los Angeles, they reminded the world, during the grunge era no less, that it was still cool to swing. The University of Akron, E.J. Thomas Hall, 198 Hill St., Akron. 7:30 p.m. $17 and $40. uakron.edu