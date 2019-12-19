Big Bad Voodoo Daddy’s Wild and Swingin’ Holiday Party

The University of Akron's EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall 198 Hill Street, Akron, Ohio 44325

For 26 years, this American swing and jazz band has thrilled audiences around the world and its spirited holiday party has become an eagerly anticipated annual family event. The University of Akron’s E.J. Thomas Hall, 198 Hill St., Akron. 7:30 p.m. $40. uakron.edu

Ej Thomas Hall
The University of Akron's EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall 198 Hill Street, Akron, Ohio 44325
