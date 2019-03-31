Open Studio Sculpture: Bring Back the Birds

Akron ArtWorks Studio 1720 Merriman Rd., Akron, Ohio 44313

Stop by the studio and create a wire bird sculpture and use objects to decorate your avian. Drop-in and create your 2D or 3D sculpture to help bring the birds back for spring. Akron ArtWorks, 1720 Merriman Road, Suite A, Akron. 1-4 p.m. $10-$25. akronartworks.com

Akron ArtWorks Studio 1720 Merriman Rd., Akron, Ohio 44313
