Keillor & Company is an evening of stand-up, storytelling, audience song, and poetry starring Garrison Keillor and featuring pianist Dan Chouinard and vocalist Prudence Johnson. There are sung sonnets, limericks and musical jokes, and the thread that runs through it is the beauty of growing old. The Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St., Kent. 8 p.m. $40-$50. thekentstage.com
The Kent Stage presents Keillor and Company
The Kent Stage 175 East Main Street, Kent, Ohio 44240
Thursday
