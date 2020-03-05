“In My Life” A Musical Theatre Tribute to the Beatles

Canton Palace Theatre 605 Market Ave. , Canton, Ohio

This award-winning musical biography of the Beatles through the eyes of manager Brian Epstein features the live music of renowned tribute band Beatles For Sale. The show is widely considered by industry insiders to be the most unique Beatles show in decades. Canton Palace Theatre, 605 Market Ave. N, Canton. 7:30 p.m. $31-$62. cantonpalacetheatre.org

Canton Palace Theatre 605 Market Ave. , Canton, Ohio
