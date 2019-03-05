Broadway in Akron Series: “Finding Neverland”

Playwright J.M. Barrie struggles to find inspiration until he meets four young brothers and their beautiful widowed mother. Spellbound by the boys’ make-believe adventures, he sets out to write an astounding play. With a little bit of pixie dust and a lot of faith, Barrie leaves behind his old world behind for Neverland, where the wonder of childhood lasts forever. The University of Akron’s E.J. Thomas Hall, 198 Hill St., Akron. 7:30 p.m. $30 and up. uakron.edu