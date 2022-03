Inclusion Days at Akron Zoo

Wear orange to the zoo and receive free admission for the day. March is National Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month and to kick off the month, the Akron Zoo is partnering with Summit County Board of Developmental Disabilities and celebrating people of all abilities. Akron Zoo, 505 Euclid Ave., Akron. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. $9. akronzoo.org