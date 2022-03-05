EarthQuaker Symphony

The University of Akron's EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall 198 Hill Street, Akron, Ohio 44325

A special collaboration with Akron’s own EarthQuaker Devices presents the Orchestra’s talents in a way they have never been heard, as Jon Sonnenberg and Jake Gunnar Walsh use EarthQuaker’s effects pedals to fuse electronica and acoustic instruments, emulating innovators like Haydn and Beethoven. E.J. Thomas Hall. 198 Hill St., Akron. 8 p.m. $15-$60. akronsymphony.org

Ej Thomas Hall
