Midwinter Tunes

to

Akron Art Museum 1 South High St., Akron, Ohio 44308

This event features musical acts, visual artists and community partners all hailing from Northeast Ohio. This year’s one-day celebration will be hosted across Akron Art Museum’s Bud & Susie Rogers Garden, Beatrice Knapp McDowell Grand Lobby and galleries. Music, ice carving, a food truck and festive lighting will add spark to the wintry skies outside, while community partner and vendor pop-ups and activities are bound to warm up the evening. Akron Art Museum, 1 S. High St., Akron. 4-8 p.m. Free. akronartmuseum.org

Info

akron art museum
Akron Art Museum 1 South High St., Akron, Ohio 44308
Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, This & That
to
Google Calendar - Midwinter Tunes - 2022-03-05 16:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Midwinter Tunes - 2022-03-05 16:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Midwinter Tunes - 2022-03-05 16:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Midwinter Tunes - 2022-03-05 16:00:00 ical

Tags

tix

restaurant guide right rail

Homes Summer 21

Calendar of events

Thursday

March 3, 2022

Friday

March 4, 2022

Saturday

March 5, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours

Don't miss out on the next great events.

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required