Midwinter Tunes

This event features musical acts, visual artists and community partners all hailing from Northeast Ohio. This year’s one-day celebration will be hosted across Akron Art Museum’s Bud & Susie Rogers Garden, Beatrice Knapp McDowell Grand Lobby and galleries. Music, ice carving, a food truck and festive lighting will add spark to the wintry skies outside, while community partner and vendor pop-ups and activities are bound to warm up the evening. Akron Art Museum, 1 S. High St., Akron. 4-8 p.m. Free. akronartmuseum.org