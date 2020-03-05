Three Dog Night

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

Their hits wind through the fabric of pop culture today, whether on the radio, in TV commercials or in major motion pictures. Songs like “Joy to the World,” “Black and White,” “Shambala” and “One” serve to heighten emotions and crystallize continuing popularity. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 7:30 p.m. $44-$79. akroncivic.com

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
