Voices in the Valley presents Mardi Gras Party with Mo Mojo

G.A.R. Hall Museum 1785 Main Street, Peninsula, Ohio 44264

This female-fronted group is a hard-driving, high-energy “Pardi-Gras” band, featuring three-part harmonies, accordion, fiddle, guitar, rubboard and more, with songs in English and French. G.A.R. Hall, 1785 Main St., Peninsula. 8 p.m. $15-$30. For details, visit peninsulahistory.org

G.A.R. Hall Museum 1785 Main Street, Peninsula, Ohio 44264 View Map
