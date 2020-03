Shakespeare’s “Love’s Labour’s Lost”

The King of Navarre and his friends have vowed to live three years devoted to academics and abstaining from the distractions of the outside world. That is until the Princess of France and her friends come to the court and change everything. Rubber City Theatre, 243 Furnace St., Akron. $10-$25. For tickets and showtimes, visit rubbercitytheatre.com.