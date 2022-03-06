Ohio Regional Music Arts and Cultural Outreach (ORMACO) and the Wadsworth Public Library continue their Sunday Live at the Library concerts with Cleveland-based guitarist Dan Bruce as he showcases arrangements of popular Beatles tunes for solo guitar. The program is free, but reservations are recommended. Wadsworth Public Library, 132 Broad St., Wadsworth. 2 p.m. Free. ormaco.org
Dan Bruce: Beatles on Guitar
