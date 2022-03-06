Dan Bruce: Beatles on Guitar

Wadsworth Public Library 132 Broad St, Wadsworth, Ohio 44281

Ohio Regional Music Arts and Cultural Outreach (ORMACO) and the Wadsworth Public Library continue their Sunday Live at the Library concerts with Cleveland-based guitarist Dan Bruce as he showcases arrangements of popular Beatles tunes for solo guitar. The program is free, but reservations are recommended. Wadsworth Public Library, 132 Broad St., Wadsworth. 2 p.m. Free. ormaco.org

