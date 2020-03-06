First Friday Family Movie: “Who Framed Roger Rabbit?”

Canton Palace Theatre 605 Market Ave. , Canton, Ohio

The Canton Palace Theatre presents a free family-friendly movie as part of the Canton First Friday celebration “Little Chicago.” A toon-hating detective is a cartoon rabbit’s only hope for proving his innocence when he is accused of murder. Canton Palace Theatre, 605 Market Ave. N, Canton. 7:30 p.m. Free. cantonpalacetheatre.org

Canton Palace Theatre 605 Market Ave. , Canton, Ohio
