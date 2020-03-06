The Golden Dragon Acrobats present Cirque Ziva

These professional acrobats hail from China and have toured the United States continuously since 1978. Its members are athletes, actors and artists who have studied and trained for their craft since early childhood. The group averages 200 performances each year and has toured through all 50 states and in over 65 countries across the world. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 7:30 p.m. $17.50-$35. akroncivic.com