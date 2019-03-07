Apollo’s Fire: Three Duels and a Funeral

Sparks fly as AF’s dueling soloists take on Bach’s Brandenburg Concerto no. 3 and quadruple-concertos of Vivaldi. Telemann’s zany Funeral Cantata for a Dead Canary will leave you in tears… of laughter. A Pre-concert Talk will be held one-hour before each performance. First United Methodist Church of Akron, 263 E. Mill St., Akron. 7:30 p.m. $10-$70. apollosfire.org