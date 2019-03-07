Divergent Sound Series: Rock and Roll Meets the Symphony featuring White Buffalo Woman

Discover the new sound of two different musical genres combined into one unique concert series. Hear Canton Symphony Orchestra musicians perform with White Buffalo Woman. Umstattd Performing Arts Hall, Zimmermann Symphony Center, 2323 17th St. NW, Canton. 7:30 p.m. $10 or Free with a donation of a gently used musical instrument for the Summit’s Music Alive Program. cantonsymphony.org

Zimmermann Symphony Center, Umstattd Performing Arts Hall 2331 17th St NW, City of Canton, Ohio 44708 View Map
