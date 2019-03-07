Lifehouse

Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield, Ohio 44067

Since their debut album “No Name Face,” released in 2000, Lifehouse has sold over 15 million records worldwide and played to sold-out shows around the globe throughout their 17-year career. Rock Rocksino Northfield Park, 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield. 7:30 p.m. $35-$55. livenation.com

Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield, Ohio 44067
