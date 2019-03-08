“Godspell”

Avenue Arts Marketplace & Theatre, The Kathleen Howland Theatre 324 Cleveland Ave. NW, Canton, Ohio

“Godspell”

A small group of people help Jesus tell different parables by using a wide variety of games, storytelling and a hefty dose of comic timing. An eclectic blend of songs, ranging in style from pop to vaudeville, is employed as the story of Jesus' life dances across the stage. Dissolving hauntingly into the Last Supper and the Crucifixion, Jesus' messages of kindness, tolerance and love come vibrantly to life. Avenue Arts Marketplace & Theatre, 324 Cleveland Ave. NW, Canton. $15. For tickets and showtimes, visit avenuearts.org.

