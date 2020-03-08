History of Juliette Gordon Low

Posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama in 2012, Low was the founder of one of the world's largest organizations for girls: Girls Scouts of the USA. This Women’s History Month you can learn how Low's efforts to teach young girls about the environment had a local impact on Summit Metro Parks. F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, Visitors Center, 1828 Smith Road, Akron. 2-3 p.m. Free. summitmetroparks.org