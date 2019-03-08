Night Hike

Munroe Falls Metro Park, Tallmadge Meadows Area 1088 North Avenue, Tallmadge, Ohio 44278

3/8 Night Hike% Experience the sights and sounds of nature at night. Bring a flashlight to help investigate. Munroe Falls Metro Park, Tallmadge Meadows Area, 1088 North Ave., Tallmadge. 6-7:30 p.m. Free. summitmetroparks.org

