Enjoy over 90 minutes of rockabilly, country, gospel and pure 1950’s rock and roll music performed live and backed by an authentic and energetic rockabilly backup band. The University of Akron, E.J. Thomas Hall, 198 Hill St., Akron. 7:30 p.m. $28-$38. uakron.edu
One Night in Memphis: A Tribute to Presley, Perkins, Lewis & Cash
The University of Akron's EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall 198 Hill Street, Akron, Ohio 44325
